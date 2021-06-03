Police: 2nd homicide in Des Moines of 2021 considered 'accidental'

Two teens were sitting together in a car in the parking lot of a convenience store when the gun accidentally went off, according to DMPD.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a deadly shooting early Saturday morning "appears to be accidental."

18-year-old Thomas Londewa Ivy was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and with carrying weapons following the shooting death of 16-year-old Elijah Edwardless Brown-Townsend.

Both are Des Moines residents.

Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Des Moines police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center. According to police, when patrol officers arrived, they learned a Brown-Townsend was being treated in the emergency room after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hospital staff tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful.

Police say Brown-Townsend and Ivy were sitting together in a car in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2300 block of MLK Jr. Parkway when the gun accidentally went off.

Ivy allegedly handed the gun to Brown-Townsend when it went off. The gun was recovered by police and upon further investigation, a second gun was found.