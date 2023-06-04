Police ask for help identifying suspect in Des Moines' 7th homicide of 2023

In a Facebook video posted Friday, the unidentified suspect and 25-year-old victim Shakuir Gipson are shown interacting just before the shooting occurred.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a suspect in the April 1 shooting death of 25-year-old Shakuir Rhaiheem Gipson.

In a Facebook video posted Friday, the suspect and Gipson are shown interacting just before the shooting occurred.

"As DMPD detectives continue to investigate this case, we are sharing a portion of the video evidence gathered as we continue to work towards identifying the shooter, and bringing Shakuirs family some comfort," the post reads in part.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on April 1.

When they arrived, first responders found Gipson with a gunshot wound and shell casings on Indiana Avenue.

"Medics got here, his condition declined pretty rapidly," Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5. "They took him to the hospital, CPR progressed. And unfortunately, despite those efforts, he died at the scene."

Police believe this was a targeted incident. The shooting was the city's seventh homicide of 2023.

If you have any information, you can call DMPD detectives at (515) 237-1468 or through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400,