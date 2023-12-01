DMPD: 2 arrested for allegedly harassing elderly couple's home with fireworks

Two people allegedly "harassed" the couple's home on the south side of Des Moines multiple times late at night, causing more than $1,000 in damages, police say.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 42-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are facing felony charges after repeatedly firing fireworks at an elderly couple's home, Des Moines police say.

The adult suspect, Michael Porter, and the unnamed teenager allegedly "harassed" the couple's home on the south side of Des Moines multiple times late at night.

Police say they caused more than $1,000 in damages to the home.

Both suspects are charged with:

Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon

Criminal Mischief - 2nd Degree

Police first asked for help identifying vehicles caught on surveillance cameras Wednesday afternoon. After receiving tips, they arrested the two suspects early Thursday morning.

