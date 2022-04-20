Suspect charged in 1st Des Moines homicide of 2022

Police say 24-year-old Trishay Thompson was shot near an apartment in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave on Jan. 9.

DES MOINES, Iowa —

Des Moines police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2022.

Police say 24-year-old Trishay Thompson was shot near an apartment in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave on Jan. 9.

On Jan. 27, police said Thompson passed away.

Twenty-five-year-old Sam Sando is charged with first-degree murder in Thompson's death. Police say the shooting revolved around an attempted robbery during a drug transaction.