Suspect charged in 1st Des Moines homicide of 2022

Police say 24-year-old Trishay Thompson was shot near an apartment in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave on Jan. 9.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Jan. 27

Des Moines police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2022. 

Police say 24-year-old Trishay Thompson was shot near an apartment in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave on Jan. 9.

On Jan. 27, police said Thompson passed away.  

Twenty-five-year-old Sam Sando is charged with first-degree murder in Thompson's death. Police say the shooting revolved around an attempted robbery during a drug transaction. 

Four people were there — one with Sando and one with Thompson.  Police say two guns were fired and that an additional arrest is expected. 

