Des Moines police: Man dies after Sunday night shooting, female victim still hospitalized

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Sunday night shooting as the city's fifth homicide of 2022 after a man died and a woman was injured.
Police say they responded at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a shooting at 2400 Hickman Road, where they found a 46-year-old female and a 51-year-old male suffering from gunshot injuries.
Both were transported to metro hospitals. The man died Monday morning, while the woman remained in serious condition, according to police.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.