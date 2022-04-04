Des Moines police: Man dies after Sunday night shooting, female victim still hospitalized

Des Moines police say a Sunday night shooting on Hickman Road is the city's fifth homicide of 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Sunday night shooting as the city's fifth homicide of 2022 after a man died and a woman was injured.

Police say they responded at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a shooting at 2400 Hickman Road, where they found a 46-year-old female and a 51-year-old male suffering from gunshot injuries.

Both were transported to metro hospitals. The man died Monday morning, while the woman remained in serious condition, according to police.