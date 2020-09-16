x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Crime

Murder charge dropped against Des Moines man due to 'inconsistencies in statements' from witness, police say

27-year-old Michael Jermaine Jacobs is no longer facing a first-degree murder charge.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

DES MOINES, Iowa — A first-degree murder charge has been dropped against 27-year-old Michael Jermaine Jacobs in a fatal September shooting near Drake University.

Officers responded to a call of a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 1300 block of 23rd Street. Once on scene, responders located the body of 36-year-old Sean Newman, who had suffered a gunshot wound. 

33-year-old Whitney Davis was arrested the following morning and charged with Murder in the First Degree. Her charge stands and she remains in the Polk County Jail.

Credit: WOI
33-year-old Whitney Ann Davis

According to the Des Moines Police Department, as the investigation continued, detectives found new evidence that "identified inconsistencies in statements provided by a witness."

The evidence was sent to the Polk County Attorney's Office, who dropped the first-degree murder charge against Jacobs.

"Further investigation has yielded evidence that a witness identification of the defendant may have been mistaken," the Polk County Attorney's Office wrote in a motion to dismiss the charge.

Polk County Jail records show Jacobs was released Tuesday night.

RELATED: Police: Ames man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

RELATED: Looking for coronavirus numbers by zip code? It depends on the county

RELATED: Second suspect charged with murder in shooting death near Drake University