Murder charge dropped against Des Moines man due to 'inconsistencies in statements' from witness, police say

27-year-old Michael Jermaine Jacobs is no longer facing a first-degree murder charge.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A first-degree murder charge has been dropped against 27-year-old Michael Jermaine Jacobs in a fatal September shooting near Drake University.

Officers responded to a call of a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 1300 block of 23rd Street. Once on scene, responders located the body of 36-year-old Sean Newman, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

33-year-old Whitney Davis was arrested the following morning and charged with Murder in the First Degree. Her charge stands and she remains in the Polk County Jail.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, as the investigation continued, detectives found new evidence that "identified inconsistencies in statements provided by a witness."

The evidence was sent to the Polk County Attorney's Office, who dropped the first-degree murder charge against Jacobs.

"Further investigation has yielded evidence that a witness identification of the defendant may have been mistaken," the Polk County Attorney's Office wrote in a motion to dismiss the charge.