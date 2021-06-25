Des Moines police identify suspect in Court Ave. shooting

Michael Luckett is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, one count of going armed with intent and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Des Moines Police Department said they have identified 29-year-old Michael Luckett of Texas as a suspect in the June 13 shooting just outside of the Court Avenue Entertainment District.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, Luckett is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, one count of going armed with intent and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Luckett is a resident of Houston, but DMPD said he "has ties to Des Moines and may still be in the area."

He is also believed to be armed. Anyone with information should call 911.