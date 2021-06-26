Des Moines police in standoff after responding to gunfire

Part of Sampson Street is closed during the ongoing crisis negotiation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A standoff is ongoing Saturday after Des Moines police responded to a report of gunfire around 3 a.m.

Officers determined the gunfire came from a home at the 2700 block of Sampson St. The person they believe to be responsible is locked inside the home.

The Metro Special Tactics And Response Crisis Negotiation Team is on scene.

Sampson St. is closed at Hull Avenue and East Sheridan Avenue and police are asking for no live coverage or social media posts that could reveal first responder resources.