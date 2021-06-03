Des Moines police investigate murder of teenager

A 16-year-old died on Saturday after being shot; police are searching for a suspect.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police were called to the Broadlawns Medical Center on Hickman Avenue early Saturday morning. According to police, when patrol officers arrived, they learned a 16-year-old was being treated in the emergency room after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hospital staff tried to save the Des Moines teenager's life but were unsuccessful.

According to police, the teenager was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and following up on leads in their search for a suspect.