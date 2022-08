A shooting victim walked into a local hospital, and later died from his injuries.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating the city's 11th homicide of 2022.

According to police, a man who'd been shot walked into Broadlawns Hospital around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators say he later died.

Officers say a potential crime scene in the 1300 block of 12th Street is being processed for evidence by the DMPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit.