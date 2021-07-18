Des Moines Police investigating Saturday night stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed in the back according to Des Moines Police.
The incident occurred at the 1800 block of Watrous Ave.
Police said the victim was trying to break up a fight between two others when he was stabbed. The injury is not life-threatening.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
