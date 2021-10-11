Suspect arrested, charged with robbery and kidnapping in Des Moines

A woman told officers that a man forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM at knifepoint, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested and charged a man with kidnapping and robbery after they say he forced a woman to withdraw cash from an ATM at knifepoint.

The incident happened late Sunday night, according to police spokesman Paul Parizek.

A woman approached a pair of officers at 204 Hickman Road and told them that as she got off work in the 3500 block of Indianola Ave., a man pulled out a knife, forced her into her car and told her to drive him to the 800 block of Army Post Road to withdraw cash.

Police located 42-year-old Eddie Ramos along with the knife allegedly used in the attack.

Ramos was booked into Polk County Jail early Monday. He is charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.