2 charged in May 2022 prom afterparty shooting, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have been charged in a May 2022 prom afterparty shooting where three Roosevelt High School students were injured, Des Moines police say.

The May 8, 2022, shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. when a group of uninvited guests showed up at a prom afterparty at the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines.

A 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men were shot. All three lived.

Nearly a year later, police charged 20-year-old Jaren Rhoden and 19-year-old Terrance Johnson-Rawls for intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Both are pictured pointing handguns at partygoers in obtained video evidence.

Police are searching for Rhoden, who also has unrelated arrest warrants active.

Additionally, 53-year-old party host and homeowner Jeffery Stickel was cited for the disorderly nature of the party. Police believe there were approximately 200 people, mostly teenagers, at the party.

"Detectives learned that during this party, persons under the legal age to consume alcohol did bring alcohol into the home and consume it on the premises," the department said in a Thursday update. "Additionally, witnesses reported that the party host did also serve beverages containing alcohol to persons present at the party."

Stickel has since been released, and Johnson-Rawls is currently in custody with federal officials for an unrelated firearms offense.

In a Facebook post, DMPD called the investigation "complex."