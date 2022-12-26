Armed 16-year-old shot, killed by Des Moines police

Police said the teenage suspect raised a gun toward the officers, and multiple officers fired their handguns and hit him.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager has died after Des Moines police officers shot him during an armed standoff early Monday morning.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of East McKinley Avenue shortly after midnight in response to a domestic dispute call.

Police said the adult caller reported that his 16-year-old relative was armed with a handgun.

That teenager was found still armed, and with other family members when officers arrived on scene. Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation through negotiations for several minutes, pleading for the suspect to put down his weapon.

Police said the teenage suspect eventually raised the gun toward the officers, and multiple officers fired their handguns and hit him.

According to police, officers began to perform life-saving measures on the 16-year-old, until medics arrived and took over. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.



Police said the officers' body cameras were recording during the incident. All of the officers are five-year veterans with the police department and have been placed on critical incident leave.



This is the first officer-involved shooting of 2022 with the Des Moines Police Department.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation, along with DMPD detectives, are investigating the incident.