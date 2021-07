Officers said the victim was stabbed in the neck.

DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders were called to a Des Moines neighborhood Thursday night after a stabbing call.

Details are slim, but officers responded to the 1300 block of East 19th Street.

Des Moines police said the victim was stabbed in the neck. The Des Moines Fire Department said the victim was taken to the hospital.

Officers said the injuries are not life threatening.

Police said no arrests have been made.