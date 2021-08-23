Des Moines police searching for suspect following Monday morning bank robbery

According to Des Moines police, no weapons were displayed and the investigation is ongoing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect following a Monday morning bank robbery in downtown Des Moines.

A call came in just after 10 a.m. Monday of a woman who presented a note to an employee of the U.S. Bank at 6th Avenue and Walnut Street before fleeing the scene on foot with cash, according to Des Moines police.

Police say no weapons were displayed, no injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as a white female in her 30s, 5'5" and 160 pounds with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, white shoes and carrying a dark blue bag.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. Gretchen Hays at 515-237- 1473. You can also submit anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.