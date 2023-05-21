Man in critical condition after Saturday shooting, Des Moines police say

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police said they detained the suspect, but no charges have been filed yet.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting Saturday evening, according to Des Moines police.

Police responded to reports of a man being shot in the head shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at the 2200 block of University Avenue in Des Moines.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police said they identified and detained the suspect, but no charges have been filed yet.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public. No names have yet been released.

