Man shot during Des Moines home invasion Thursday; police searching for suspect

Authorities say the suspect pushed his way into the home and shot the man in the leg.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is searching for a suspect who entered a home and shot a man early Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect pushed his way into a home at the 1300 block of East 36th Street around 1 a.m. in an attempted robbery.

The man inside received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

DMPD is still investigating, and anyone with information should call (573) 383-4811.