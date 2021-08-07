Man shot during Des Moines home invasion Thursday; police searching for suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is searching for a suspect who entered a home and shot a man early Thursday morning.
Police say the suspect pushed his way into a home at the 1300 block of East 36th Street around 1 a.m. in an attempted robbery.
The man inside received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
DMPD is still investigating, and anyone with information should call (573) 383-4811.
