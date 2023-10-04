Des Moines police: 1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting Wednesday

​Des Moines Fire Department crews are transporting one victim to an area hospital, and a "potential shooting suspect" is in custody.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a potential suspect in a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The shooting happened near 2300 Hickman Road, and a potential suspect was detained as of 6:47 p.m.

Des Moines Fire Department crews are transporting one victim to an area hospital. At this time, the status of the victim is unknown.

The potential suspect's name has not yet been released.