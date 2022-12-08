x
Crime

Des Moines police investigating shooting on 30th Street and Hickman Road

Police are interviewing witnesses and those detained after the crash. No charges have been made yet.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are detained after a car crash that lead to a confrontation and shooting Thursday evening, according to Des Moines police.

Police told Local 5 truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road. After the crash, there was a confrontation between the drivers that led to the truck driver being shot. 

Police claim they found two firearms at the scene. 

Police are interviewing witnesses and those detained after the crash. The shot person is currently being treated at an area hospital. 

No charges have been filed yet. 

