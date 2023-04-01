x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 dead in afternoon shooting in Des Moines, police say

This is Des Moines' seventh homicide of 2023.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to Des Moines police

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, first responders found a man with a gunshot wound on Indiana Avenue.

First responders began lifesaving measures at the scene and eventually transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died. 

This is Des Moines' seventh homicide of 2023.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Related Articles


More Videos

In Other News

Fort Dodge murder suspect dies from 'self-inflicted gunshot wound' Friday, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out