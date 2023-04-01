1 dead in afternoon shooting in Des Moines, police say

This is Des Moines' seventh homicide of 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to Des Moines police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, first responders found a man with a gunshot wound on Indiana Avenue.

First responders began lifesaving measures at the scene and eventually transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

