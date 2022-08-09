x
Crime

Des Moines Police Department investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings

Des Moines police said Thursday it had made no arrests in a shooting just south of Good Park near 17th and Day St.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to two shootings Wednesday night. 

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the first happened in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm after a woman shot him. That man is recovering from his wound. 

The second shooting happened just south of Good Park in Des Moines near 17th and Day St. That shooting put an 18-year-old in the hospital in critical condition. 

As of Thursday morning, police had made no arrest in that shooting. 

