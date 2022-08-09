Des Moines Police Department investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to two shootings Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the first happened in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm after a woman shot him. That man is recovering from his wound.
The second shooting happened just south of Good Park in Des Moines near 17th and Day St. That shooting put an 18-year-old in the hospital in critical condition.
As of Thursday morning, police had made no arrest in that shooting.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.