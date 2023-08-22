Des Moines police searching for man accused of attempted murder

Police said that Trezjaun Marquise Calloway is wanted for multiple violent felonies, including attempted murder.

Des Moines police are searching for a man accused of attempted murder.

Police said that Trezjaun Marquise Calloway is wanted for multiple violent felonies, including attempted murder. Local 5 has reached out to Des Moines police for more information about the alleged crimes.

DMPD asks that anyone with information about Calloway's location contact them at 515-283-4811 or call 911.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.