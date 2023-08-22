x
Crime

Des Moines police searching for man accused of attempted murder

Police said that Trezjaun Marquise Calloway is wanted for multiple violent felonies, including attempted murder.
Credit: Des Moines Police Department
Des Moines police searching for Trezjaun Marquise Calloway

Des Moines police are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. 

Police said that Trezjaun Marquise Calloway is wanted for multiple violent felonies, including attempted murder. Local 5 has reached out to Des Moines police for more information about the alleged crimes. 

DMPD asks that anyone with information about Calloway's location contact them at 515-283-4811 or call 911. 

