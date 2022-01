Brady Clausi and Michael Crabb were taken into custody.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are facing vehicular homicide charges in connection to a drag racing incident, on a highway that killed a man back in October of last year.

Des Moines police arrested Brady Clausi and Michael Crabb.

They said the suspects and the victim, Kyle Hogue (pictured below), were drag racing before Hogue died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 28.