Teen charged with murder, attempted murder in Monday triple shooting in Des Moines

17-year-old Danil James Deng has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and carrying weapons.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old Des Moines male has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a triple shooting Monday night.

Frederick M. McCuller II was found dead from gunshot wounds when police were called to 400 block of East 17th Street Monday around 8:15 p.m.

Two other Des Moines residents, a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both had non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said.

Danil James Deng, 17, has been charged in adult court with one count of Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Carrying Weapons, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.

Deng was allegedly in possession of a handgun connected to the shooting when detectives investigated him this week.

Police said this was the sixth homicide of 2021.

The incident remains under investigation.

