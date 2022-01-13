Police searching for man believed to be involved with weekend Des Moines shooting

Detectives are asking the community to help them find Andrew Meyer, who has "active, felony level, drug-related" warrants out for his arrest.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) detectives are asking the public for assistance in locating a man believed to be involved in a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Sunday.

Andrew Gordon Meyer, 20, of Des Moines has "active, felony level, drug-related arrest warrants," according to a Facebook post from DMPD. The department says he has also been identified as "having important knowledge" of the shooting that happened over the weekend along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

DMPD did not detail his involvement in the shooting but did note that the 24-year-old victim is still in the hospital in critical condition for his injuries.

Meyer is described as standing 5'7" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with any information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call 911. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa by either calling 515-223-1400 or going online.

***ATTEMPT TO LOCATE - WANTED PERSON / SHOOTING INVESTIGATION*** DMPD detectives are requesting the community’s... Posted by Des Moines Police on Thursday, January 13, 2022