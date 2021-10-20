Des Moines resident arrested in killing of Omaha woman, police say

Police arrested Wichang Gach Chawech on First Degree Murder and several other charges for the fatal shooting of Nyamal Deng.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police Department detectives have arrested 33-year-old Wichang Gach Chawech in the killing of 26-year-old Omaha woman Nyamal Deng.

Deng was shot on Oct. 10 and died from her injuries Tuesday.

Police charged Chawech with First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, two counts of Willful Injury and two counts of Intimidation with a Weapon.

First responders found Deng and one other victim, a 27-year-old man, after responding to a shooting incident near the High Dive Bar at 508 Indianola Ave. on Oct. 10.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Police have not released his name.

Deng's death marks the eighth homicide in Des Moines this year.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.