Police say man who assaulted, robbed woman in May now in custody

Antonio Romain Hardaway, 40, is accused of assaulting and robbing a 35-year-old woman with two other individuals back in May.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR's NOTE: The video above is from May 27, 2021.

Des Moines police have captured a suspect believed to be involved in the May assault and robbery of a woman.

The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) posted the news to its Facebook page Thursday, identifying 40-year-old Antonio Romain Hardaway as one of the three suspects in the case.

Hardaway is charged with first-degree robbery and willful injury. Online jail records say he was booked into the Polk County Jail just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The post says Hardaway's arrest is the "direct result" of a community tip.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of May 23. DMPD says the victim, a 35-year-old woman, accepted a ride offer from two men and one woman at a bar on the northwest side of Des Moines.

Police say the woman was robbed of her purse after the group stopped at a convenience store. The suspects then assaulted her and abandoned her, unconscious, in a wooded area near the 2400 block of Hickman Road.

The woman was hospitalized for several days and suffered "multiple serious injuries, including facial fractures," according to police.

DMPD's Facebook post did not mention anything about the other two individuals involved in this incident. Local 5 has reached out for more information.