27 facing federal drug charges following Des Moines arrests Wednesday

The U.S. Southern District of Iowa Attorney's Office says most of the defendants were arrested during the raid on Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty-seven people are facing federal drug trafficking charges after several state and federal law enforcement agencies executed search warrants Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

A statement from the attorney's office says 27 people were charged in two separate indictments related to heroin and fentanyl trafficking. Authorities arrested 24 of those charged while three remain at large.

Of those charged, 21 are from Des Moines, five are from Chicago and one is from Knoxville.

It's all part of an investigation led by the U.S. Attorney's Office into fentanyl and heroin distribution in the Des Moines area. The charges carry maximum penalties of up to life in prison.

Malek Holmes of Des Moines faces a possible 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence while 18 others face five-year mandatory minimum prison sentences if convicted.

The indictment that lists Holmes and 23 others shows all are charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Court documents did not reveal specifics behind the allegations, but one indictment says the conspiracy involved more than one kilogram or more of heroin and a mixture containing 400 or more grams of fentanyl-based on federal law.

More than 20 law enforcement agencies assisted with the operation, including officers from local police departments and sheriff's offices and agents from FBI field offices across the Midwest.

Records show some of those arrested have already made initial court appearances or have been released on bond. Others are ordered held pending trial and some have court appearances scheduled for next week.