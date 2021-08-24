2 people, including 1 juvenile, shot in Des Moines Tuesday night, police say

Des Moines police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting along the 1400 block of 5th Avenue in Des Moines left two people injured Tuesday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Their injuries are not life-threatening. One of the people shot is confirmed to be a juvenile, but their age was not disclosed by police.

Detectives have not brought any suspects into custody. They are still investigating the incident.