2 people, including 1 juvenile, shot in Des Moines Tuesday night, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting along the 1400 block of 5th Avenue in Des Moines left two people injured Tuesday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.
Their injuries are not life-threatening. One of the people shot is confirmed to be a juvenile, but their age was not disclosed by police.
Detectives have not brought any suspects into custody. They are still investigating the incident.
