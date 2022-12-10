DMPD: 2 hospitalized after shooting at 23rd and University

University Avenue will remain closed from 23rd Street to 24th Street while the investigation continues.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized following a shooting in the Drake neighborhood Saturday evening, Des Moines police said in a statement.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at 23rd Street and University Avenue near Rico's around 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual with a gunshot wound receiving CPR. The victim was later transported to the hospital.

A second victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Officials found a gun on the scene but are unsure who the gun belonged to.

"Right now, we don't think this is any threat to the neighborhood here by Drake," Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5. "It seems to be an incident that was pretty isolated."

2300 blk University Ave: DMPD on scene of shooting incident. Two victims receiving care at local hospitals. University Ave closed from 23rd-24th St while investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/EaNQlUTwQk — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) December 11, 2022