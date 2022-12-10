Des Moines police: 1 person hospitalized in shooting on south side

A male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Wednesday after a shooting on the south side of Des Moines.

Des Moines police said the incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Park Avenue at the Weston Park Apartment Homes.

A male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time, but said there is no apparent ongoing threat to the area.

"You got a scene at an apartment complex, a lot of people move around, a lot of cars moving around, so we need to do a little more work until we put out a suspect description," Sgt. Paul Parizek said.