17-year-old charged with murder after Des Moines shooting victim dies

46-year-old Andrew Lee Hall Sr. was shot on Dec. 2, according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager arrested earlier in December after a shooting at a Des Moines bar is now being charged with murder after the victim died.

On Dec. 2, 17-year-old Drake Russell Armstrong was arrested and charged in the shooting of 46-year-old Andrew Lee Hall Sr.

Armstrong was also arrested on weapons charges.

Des Moines police said Amstrong was involved in an argument with a woman in the parking lot of Maingate Bar & Grill near the Iowa State Fairgrounds before Hall Sr. tried to stop the fight.

Police said Monday that Hall Sr. has since died, and Amstrong is now charged with first-degree murder.