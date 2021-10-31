One in critical condition after Des Moines hit-and-run, police say

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run near Southwest 9th Street and Porter Avenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Saturday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m. to find the victim injured in the road south of Southwest 9th Street and Porter Avenue.

Police have not made any arrests and say the incident remains under investigation.

