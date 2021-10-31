x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One in critical condition after Des Moines hit-and-run, police say

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run near Southwest 9th Street and Porter Avenue.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Saturday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m. to find the victim injured in the road south of Southwest 9th Street and Porter Avenue.

Police have not made any arrests and say the incident remains under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: DMPD: One injured in Saturday shooting

RELATED: One dead after shooting in Ames Friday night, police say

WATCH | Iowa business advocates say new vaccine law brings complications, costs for employers 

In Other News

DMPD: One injured in Saturday shooting