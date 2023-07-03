Des Moines man arrested after allegedly attacking neighbor with hammer

53-year-old Roy Allen Hogan of Des Moines is charged with attempted murder, burglary and willful injury.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in jail after allegedly striking someone with a hammer on Monday.

53-year-old Roy Allen Hogan, of Des Moines, is charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Burglary in the First Degree

Willful Injury — Causing Serious Injury

According to court documents, Hogan was in his apartment on East Walnut Street when one of his neighbors asked Hogan for money over the phone.

Upset by the request, Hogan retrieved a hammer and ran down the hallway to the man's apartment.

After finding that the door was unlocked, he entered the apartment without permission.

Hogan proceeded to strike the man multiple times in the head and hand with the hammer, before leaving the victim's apartment, a criminal complaint says.

"The victim sustained multiple abrasions, contusions and swelling to the back of his head as a result of being struck repeatedly with a hammer," court documents state. "The victim also sustained a fracture on the front of his skull and a fractured right hand, also as a result of being struck with a hammer."

Police say hallway cameras show Hogan running down the hallway with the hammer, entering the victim's apartment and eventually exiting the apartment with blood on his hands.

In addition, he allegedly admitted to detectives that he assaulted the victim with a hammer, according to the criminal complaint.

"[Hogan] stated this incident was a long time coming as he is annoyed with the victim constantly asking him for money and not repaying him," the criminal complaint reads.