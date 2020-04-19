Detectives working 'night and day' to find material witness in murder of Kaydee Bobbitt

The Des Moines Police Department posted a video to their Facebook page asking for help locating Antonio Markez Hodges, 27, the material witness in Bobbitt's murder.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Detectives investigating the murder of a Des Moines woman are looking to the public to find a material witness in the case.

33-year-old Kaydee Bobbitt and her 17-year-old daughter were driving westbound on Kingman Boulevard when someone fired several rounds into the car. Bobbitt was hit, her daughter was not.

Bobbitt was transported to the hospital where she later died.

A video released on the Des Moines Police Department's Facebook page details the entire case and exactly who detectives are looking for.

"Our detectives have been working pretty much night and day since it happened," Sgt. Paul Parizek said in the video.

Detectives determined that Bobbitt was the target of the attack. As evidence rolled in, investigators determined that 27-year-old Antonio Markez Hodges has first-hand information on the crime.

A material witness warrant is out for Hodges now. Police have received many tips, however they haven't been able to locate him. They believe that he is still in the Des Moines area.

Hodges has had some warrants out for his arrest for a while, and that's why authorities believe someone is helping him hideout.

"Right now we know there are a lot more distracting things going on in our community, and the men and women of our police department are doing everything they can to keep you safe and healthy," Parizek said, "but we need your help to locate Antonio right now."

You can call in tips to 911 or submit them through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-223-1400 or visiting crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.