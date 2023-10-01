Subject of death investigation assaulted hospital patients, Ottumwa police say

Police became involved in the death investigation of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, in October 2022.

Ottumwa police are investigating the death of a man who allegedly assaulted hospital patients, according to a press release.

Caraccio was employed by a contracting company and worked at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center.

While reviewing the contents of Caraccio's phone, police found evidence, including photos and videos, that Caraccio assaulted more than one patient while he was working in the hospital.

Police suspect that all of the victims were asleep or unconscious when the assaults took place.

According to police, hospital administration was contacted about the discovery and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Police believe Caraccio was acting alone.