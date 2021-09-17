DMPD asking the community to help find 2 people in connection to August homicide investigation

Police believe 18-year-old Jonathan Bautista and 20-year-old Jasmin Bautista could have critical information about the death of Javier Moncada.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Aug. 30

The Des Moines Police Department is asking the community to help find two siblings in connection to the ongoing death investigation of 43-year-old Javier Moncada.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Jonathan Bautista and 20-year-old Jasmin Bautista. Both are Des Moines residents.

Detectives believe the two might have critical information about the case.

Moncada was found dead on Aug. 30 near the south bank of the Des Moines River. Officers found the 43-year-old when responding to a welfare check near 1900 block of Hartford Avenue.

Police said Moncada sustained a gunshot injury prior to his death.

Anyone with information about Jonathan and Jasmin Bautista is asked to call DMPD at 515-237-1499 or 515-237-1473. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online.