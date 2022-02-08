DMPD asking for help identifying suspect in 2 bank robberies

Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras robbing two different banks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the community to help identify a bank robbery suspect.

Police said surveillance images show a suspect robbing the Metro Credit Union in the 100 block of University Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Five days later, cameras captured what appears to be the same person robbing the Central Bank in the 3400 block of Ingersoll Avenue around 2 p.m., according to DMPD.

No one was injured in either incident, but the department said the suspect indicated he was armed.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person in the photos below should call DMPD at 515-237-1499 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 515-223-1400, or online here.

Reward funds are available.

***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY - BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT*** DMPD detectives are requesting the community’s assistance with... Posted by Des Moines Police on Tuesday, February 8, 2022