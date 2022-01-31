DMPD: Man arrested after sneaking into MercyOne NICU, feeding baby

Police said the man did not intend to harm the baby.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified and arrested a man who they say snuck into the MercyOne neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) and fed a baby that wasn't his.

Police called the incident "alarming and unsettling" and said the motive is still unclear. However, detectives determined the man did not intend to harm the baby.

MercyOne said it is taking steps to prevent an incident like this from happening again. The health system released the following statement to Local 5:

"MercyOne takes the safety and security of our patients and families very seriously. The incident that took place last month is extremely troubling. We are actively cooperating with the Des Moines Police Department on this ongoing investigation and have conducted an internal investigation into the matter, which prompted several changes to our policies and protocols to expand our security and prevent this from occurring in the future."