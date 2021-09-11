Des Moines police say 15-year-old shot and killed was armed and participating in a robbery

Police said another 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the Nov. 7 incident.

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed earlier this week was armed with a handgun while committing a robbery, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

A second 15-year-old male has now been arrested in the incident and charged with Robbery in the First Degree. DMPD said that teenager was armed with a knife while the first boy committed a robbery.

The target was a 21-year-old man who shot the boy who later died from that injury.

DMPD has not disclosed the identities of anyone involved in the incident, and said they are still investigating "the circumstances that brought the persons involved together."

Police said officers responded to the shooting at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 17th Street Sunday morning and found a citizen performing CPR on the victim. Officers took over resuscitation efforts until first responders took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Det. Jason Hays at 515-237-1552 or submit tips through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online.

