Have you seen him? DMPD searching for man accused of enticing, assaulting 12-year-old girl

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the community to help identify the man pictured above, who allegedly enticed a 12-year-old girl into a vehicle and assaulted her.

Police said the victim had missed a bus and was waiting inside a business in the 100 block of East Euclid Avenue on Nov. 11 when the suspect offered her a ride.

"The victim reports that the suspect drove her to a location other than her destination and assaulted her," DMPD said in a Facebook post. "The victim was able to run from the vehicle to a nearby business where a concerned citizen contacted police."

Police said the man is described as approximately six feet tall and the photos in the post below are from the night of the incident.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lucas Kramer at 515-237-1618. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com

