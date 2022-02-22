DMPD: Second person charged with murder in 2020 shooting

Derrick Smith Jr. has been arrested in connection to the death of Des Moines mother Catherine "Kaydee" Bobbitt.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2020.

A second person has been charged in the 2020 killing of 33-year-old Catherine "Kaydee" Bobbitt, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

DMPD said Derrick Smith Jr. is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. Detectives believe Smith is the person who shot and killed Bobbitt.

Bobbitt was murdered in front of her daughter on April 3, 2020. The two were driving westbound on Kingman Boulevard when someone pulled out a gun and fired at Bobbitt. Her daughter was unharmed and called 911.

Bobbitt was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Officers took Smith into custody as he was released from a local hospital, DMPD announced Tuesday. Smith was being treated for gunshot injuries from a shooting near the Court Ave Entertainment District on Sunday.

Police arrested Antonio Hodges under the same charges in February 2021. Hodges pleaded not guilty and has been granted state money to hire a private investigator.

Hodges remains in jail and has a status hearing scheduled for May 6.