2 people shot with AR-15 after disagreement over shoes; 3 suspects charged with attempted murder, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Illinois residents were shot with an AR-15 Sunday after coming to a northside home to pick up a pair of shoes, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said they initially received a call for gunfire near 11th Place and Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both remain hospitalized in serious condition as of Monday afternoon.

Despite initial reports that one of the three visitors shot first, police have not found evidence supporting that.

"We may learn something more as this continues to go on, but right now, it looks like it was a pretty one-way affair," DMPD Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Police said each of the three people in the home shot at the victims during a discussion about the shoes. At least 10 shots also hit the visitors' vehicle and a house across the street was hit several times.

"We know that there was an existing relationship and that there was some property that one person felt was theirs. And the other person apparently had agreed to give it to them," Parizek said.

Fifty-nine-year-old Robert David Lyons, 37-year-old Rebecca Marie Lyons and 29-year-old John Andrew Alcorn are each charged with three counts of attempted murder. Alcorn is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Parizek said police are seeing more incidents where assault rifles are used, which is "very concerning."

"When we look at rifles versus handguns, rifles are just so much more powerful, so the damage that they can inflict is so much more serious," he said. "They've got the ballistic energy with a rifle to penetrate through your home very easily."

Police have since executed a search warrant at the home and recovered multiple firearms.

