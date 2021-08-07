x
Crime

DMPD: Suspects at large after drive-by shooting

Multiple suspects are at large after a drive-by shooting on the South side of Des Moines Saturday night according to police.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple suspects are at large after a drive-by shooting on the South side of Des Moines Saturday night.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire around 10:30 p.m. at 3200 SE 19th St. One person was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital, but police said the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

A building was also hit.

Police believe the suspects are four juveniles.

Des Moines Police are investigating the incident.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

