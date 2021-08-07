DMPD: Suspects at large after drive-by shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple suspects are at large after a drive-by shooting on the South side of Des Moines Saturday night.
Police said there was an exchange of gunfire around 10:30 p.m. at 3200 SE 19th St. One person was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital, but police said the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
A building was also hit.
Police believe the suspects are four juveniles.
Des Moines Police are investigating the incident.
