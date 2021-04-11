DMPS employee arrested, accused of indecent contact with a child

Goodrell Middle School volleyball coach Andrea Jones was placed on leave in September and has worked for the district since 2013.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines Public Schools employee was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with Lascivious Acts with a Child—Solicitation and Indecent Contact with a Child.

Andrea Jones worked at Goodrell Middle School as a student support coordinator and volleyball coach and has worked with the district since August 2013.

She was placed on leave Sept. 21 following allegations by a former student, according to Goodrell principal Carrie Romo in a letter sent out to families. Romo said both DMPS and the Des Moines Police Department investigated the complaint before the charges were filed.

"This is a serious matter, and I appreciate and understand any concerns and questions you may have. I will do my best to address them as well as do everything I can to support your students," Romo said. "The safety and well-being of our students is always a top priority, and I appreciate the effort by both DMPS and DMPD in their response to this matter."

Jones was granted pretrial release from custody Thursday and ordered to have no contact with minors. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 23.