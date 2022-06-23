Des Moines police looking to identify suspect in string of armed robberies

DMPD detectives believe the suspect targeted several Dollar General stores in the metro in April and May.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

DMPD believes the suspect is responsible robberies of five Dollar General locations in the metro:

1428 E. Ovid Ave, Des Moines (April 15)

3102 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines (April 17)

1428 E. Ovid Ave, Des Moines (April 23)

2309 E. 42nd St, Des Moines (April 29)

5935 Merle Hay Road, Johnston (May 4)

If you have information about the suspect's identity, you are asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-237-1512.