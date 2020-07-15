Investigation underway in Des Moines after man, woman found dead inside home

First responders were called to the 1700 block of East Diehl Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home on Des Moines' south side Wednesday afternoon.

Police said just after 1:00 p.m., a child called 911 reporting his mom had been injured at a home in the 1700 block of East Diehl Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home. They said there was evidence of traumatic injury on both bodies.

Officers said there's no indication of any ongoing threat to the community.

Police are investigating the incident.

The names of the victims haven't been released, pending notification of family.