Investigation underway in Des Moines after man, woman found dead inside home

First responders were called to the 1700 block of East Diehl Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home on Des Moines' south side Wednesday afternoon.

Police said just after 1:00 p.m., a child called 911 reporting his mom had been injured at a home in the 1700 block of East Diehl Avenue. 

When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home. They said there was evidence of traumatic injury on both bodies. 

Credit: Leziga Barikor/WOI

Officers said there's no indication of any ongoing threat to the community. 

Police are investigating the incident.

Credit: Leziga Barikor/WOI

The names of the victims haven't been released, pending notification of family. 

