Prosecutors recommend more than 5 years in prison for Doug Jensen

DES MOINES, Iowa — Federal prosecutors are asking that Doug Jensen, an Iowa man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, spend more than five years in prison.
The government's sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday recommends Jensenspend 64 months, or just over five years, in prison as well as pay $2,000 in restitution.
The document also claims Jensen was a "ringleader" who helped lead the charge at the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021 by encouraging others to follow him inside.
Jensen was convicted at trial on all counts in September, including a charge that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a folding knife in his pocket.
Those charges include:
- Civil disorder
- Obstruction of an official preceding
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon (x2)
- Disorder conduct in a capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building
Jensen's team will soon file their own sentencing memo before his Dec. 16 sentencing hearing.
