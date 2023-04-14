Dowling Catholic teacher arrested, charged with sexual exploitation, police say

Police arrested 36-year-old Kristen Gantt at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Dowling Catholic teacher has been arrested following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to West Des Moines police.

Police received information regarding a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher at Dowling on March 21.

Detectives initiated an investigation that revealed a relationship had taken place on school property between the teacher and a 17-year-old male student between February and March 2023.

Gantt is charged with the following:

Sexual Exploitation by School Employee

Sexual Contact by School Employee



In a statement, Dowling Catholic Principal Dr. Dan Ryan said Gantt was immediately place on administrative leave following the allegations.

Now that Gantt has been charged, Ryan said Gantt will not be returning to Dowling Catholic.

"Our focus at Dowling Catholic is on protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff," the statement reads in part. "Therefore, any allegation, even from an anonymous source, is taken very seriously. Now that this is a criminal matter, I will not be able to share many details. I can tell you that this individual will not return to DCHS."